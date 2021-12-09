‘Sex And The City’ Women Return For New Chapter At 50.

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are 20 years older, and their beloved New York has been decimated by Covid-19, but in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival, which starts Thursday, the feisty women are back — sans Samantha.

The much awaited “And Just Like That…” starts off where the historic series and two mediocre films left off, with the everlasting friends entering a new stage of life: their 50s.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a former sex and dating columnist, is married in the ten new episodes and learning to work with her podcast co-host (Sara Ramirez), one of several new characters developed to broaden the cast’s diversity.

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is back in school for a Master’s degree, and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is the super power parent – a far cry from the characters’ hilarious sexcapades that made the sitcom so popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Parker told The New York Times, “We don’t try to make a point of: “Look, they’re mature, they’re better, they’re smarter.”

With its candid portrayal of female friendships and sexual connections, “Sex and the City” set a precedent, sparked fashion fads, and prompted tours of sites made famous by the show. With this redesign, can lightning strike once more? The series is about empowerment for Candace Bushnell, a journalist and author whose essays for the New York Observer served as the inspiration for the original show.

“I believe that the message that ‘Sex and the City’ sent to women is the same message that I’ve been trying to deliver to women since I was eight years old.” And that’s really a feminism message, of acting independently, having your own money, and being your own Mr. Big rather than seeking for a Mr. Big to marry,” Bushnell told AFP.

For the new episodes, Michael Patrick King, who worked on the original series, returns as a writer and director.

However, one key component of the original’s success is lacking this time around: Kim Cattrall, who played the sexified Samantha, announced after the second film that she would no longer play the role.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted King as saying, “We did everything we could to make it worth a trip back.”

“The city is unique, the world is unique, and the talks are unique.”