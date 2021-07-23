Several major retailers, airlines, financial firms, and other businesses are affected by a web outage.

A widespread web outage hit several big organizations about noon on Thursday.

According to Reuters and CNBC, companies like Costco, Home Depot, Airbnb, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, Capital One, Go Daddy, Vanguard, UPS, LastPass, AT&T, and American Express were hit by the outage because their websites were slow to load or displayed a “DNS failure.”

There have been no reports of the cause of the outage as of 1:45 p.m. ET.

Akamai, a content delivery network, said it was aware of the problem and was looking into a “developing issue with the Edge DNS service.”

Oracle said it was “watching a global issue connected to Akamai edge DNS that is affecting access to several internet resources, including Oracle cloud properties,” according to CNBC.

The interruption, however, had no effect on the resources within its cloud service, according to the company.

Although the outages appeared to be limited, it is unclear why some customers were able to access firm websites while others were not.

According to Akamai, sites were back up and running just after 1 p.m. ET.