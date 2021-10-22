Seven people were killed in an attack on a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh.

Gunmen attacked an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least seven people and injuring 20 others, escalating tensions in the settlements following the recent shooting of a community leader.

At the Balukhali refugee complex in Cox’s Bazar, near the Myanmar border, the attackers shot some victims at random and stabbed others with knives, according to a regional police chief.

After a Rohingya activist was shot dead outside his office three weeks ago, tensions have risen in the camps that contain more than 900,000 Myanmar refugees.

The Darul Ulum Nadwatul Ulama al Islamia madrassa was attacked on Friday, and four persons were killed instantaneously.

Three more people died in a hospital in one of the Balukhali refugee complex’s camps.

Police did not indicate how many people were injured, but a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) medic who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that 20 people were affected.

“Around 20 badly injured persons arrived at our hospital, many of whom were missing arms, legs, or eyes. Their situation is dire. The doctor stated, “Three of them perished.”

“Rohingya miscreants” invaded the madrassa before morning, according to police officer Kamran Hossain, and “randomly hacked and shot persons inside.”

Security authorities quickly dispatched troops to block off the camp, which shelters over 27,000 people. Residents of the camp posted photos of dead on the madrassa’s floor to social media.

Shihab Kaisar Khan, regional chief of an armed police battalion, told reporters, “We caught one attacker shortly after the incident.”

According to him, the individual was discovered carrying a gun, six rounds of ammunition, and a knife.

Since the assassination of rights advocate Mohib Ullah in a nearby Balukhali camp by unknown assailants, many Rohingya activists have gone into hiding or sought protection from the police and UN officials.

The 48-year-old teacher had established herself as a leading moderate voice for stateless people.

The death was blamed by some activists on the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

ARSA is the insurgent group responsible for the 2017 attacks on Myanmar security forces, which sparked a military crackdown and a huge migration of 740,000 Rohingyas to Bangladesh. In a Twitter message, it denounced Ullah’s murder and denied any involvement.

At least five persons have been arrested in connection with Ullah’s death, according to police. Activists, on the other hand, say there is a growing dread of greater violence in the camps.

"After Ullah's death, security was intensified. However, seven individuals have been killed in less than a month. How are we going to do it?