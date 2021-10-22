Seven people were killed in an attack on a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh.

According to police and a medic, gunmen killed seven people and injured at least 20 others in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Friday, escalating tensions following the recent shooting of a key community leader.

According to a provincial police head, the terrorists shot and stabbed people attending an Islamic school in the camp.

Four people perished on the spot. Three more died in a hospital in one of the Balukhali refugee camps, which are part of a larger network of dismal communities that house 900,000 people.

Police did not indicate how many people were injured, but a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) physician who spoke on the condition of anonymity stated that 20 people were seriously injured.

“About 20 badly injured persons arrived at our hospital, many of whom were missing arms, legs, or eyes. Their situation is dire “”said the doctor.”

“Rohingya miscreants” invaded the Darul Ulum Nadwatul Ulama al Islamia madrassa before morning, said to police officer Kamran Hossain, and “randomly hacked and shot persons inside.”

The camp, which shelters over 27,000 people, was promptly cordoned off by security forces.

Residents of the camp posted photos of dead on the madrassa’s floor to social media. It was not possible to independently verify the photographs.

“We detained one attacker right after the incident,” Shihab Kaisar Khan, the local police officer, told reporters.

According to him, the individual was discovered carrying a gun, six rounds of ammunition, and a knife.

Since the execution of community spokesperson Mohib Ullah in the neighboring Balukhali camp on September 29, several Rohingya activists have gone into hiding or sought protection from the police and UN authorities.

The 48-year-old teacher has established herself as a strong voice for the stateless. In 2019, he visited with then-US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) was suspected by several campaigners for the death, but the armed group denied involvement.

ARSA is the insurgent organization accused of carrying out attacks on Myanmar security personnel in 2017, sparking a military crackdown and a large migration of 740,000 Rohingya people to Bangladesh.

It’s also involved in drug trafficking and other illicit operations, and it’s attempting to tighten its grip on the Bangladeshi camps.

The shooting was blamed on ARSA by a senior Rohingya expatriate who knew the madrassa teachers, who claimed the school had refused to fund the group.

“Since last year, ARSA has mandated that all madrassas pay them 10,000 taka ($120) each month, with each teacher receiving 500 taka. The madrassa that was attacked today, however, declined “On the condition of anonymity, he said. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.