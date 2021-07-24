Seven people have been sentenced to prison in Hong Kong following a riot at a train station.

Seven Hong Kong government supporters were sentenced to prison on Thursday for participating in a violent assault on democracy campaigners and commuters, which the trial judge described as a “indiscriminate onslaught.”

The arrests occurred exactly two years after a band of men wearing white shirts and wielding sticks descended on citizens heading home late at night from a democracy protest in Yuen Long.

The brazen assault – and the police’s slow response – marked a turning point in Hong Kong’s massive and frequently deadly pro-democracy protests in 2019, dramatically eroding public trust in both the force and the government.

Police only ever identified and charged a small number of attackers.

Following their conviction for rioting on Thursday, seven men were sentenced to prison for three years and nine months to seven years.

Because of the violence employed and its impact on the society, Judge Eddie Yip said the assailants had “collectively lost their wits” and that harsh sentences were warranted.

“They jointly took the law into their own hands and terrorized residents,” he explained.

Following the reading of the punishments, some of the defendants’ supporters hurled insults at Yip, including calling him a “dog judge.”

As he moved exited the courthouse, a man brandishing a Chinese flag shouted repeatedly, “dog judge!”

More than a hundred men rushed on protestors, reporters, and regular commuters during the Yuen Long incident, sending 50 people to the hospital.

Journalists and victims broadcast much of the attack online. Some of those implicated had ties to triad organized crime gangs, according to police.

After police officers were recorded conversing to men in white holding sticks and allowing them to leave the area, the ambush became a public relations nightmare for Hong Kong’s administration.

Police did not stop a build-up of men with sticks in Yuen Long in the hours leading up to the attack, according to an award-winning report by public broadcaster RTHK.

Bao Choy, a producer on the inquiry, was eventually found guilty of doing inappropriate car license plate searches in an attempt to track down the perpetrators.

The Hong Kong police force has always denied any wrongdoing or collaboration charges. It claims that its officers were too preoccupied with violent democracy rallies throughout the city.

In recent months, authorities have attempted to reinterpret the events of that night, with one senior officer describing the brawl as a “evenly matched” battle between two opposing sides.

Some of those who were assaulted have been charged.