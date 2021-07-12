Servers of a ransomware-affected software company have been restored, according to the company.

More than a week after being targeted by a ransomware attack that crippled hundreds of organizations around the world, a US software firm said Monday that it had fully recovered its servers.

Kaseya, a Miami-based IT provider, announced that its distinctive VSA software operations, which are used to control computer and printer networks, had been fully restored.

Following many days of delays and partial restoration over the weekend, the business claimed in an update that “service restoration is now complete.”

“We will continue to provide updates on the patch deployment and server status,” says the company.

The announcement comes after what some researchers believe was the largest known “ransomware” attack – a profitable sort of digital hostage-taking in which hackers encrypt victims’ data and then demand money to recover access.

The extraordinary attack, which was widely thought to have originated with a Russian hacking outfit, impacted an estimated 1,500 businesses and triggered a $70 million ransom demand.

The Kaseya attack, which began on July 2 and affected businesses in at least 17 countries, including dozens of New Zealand kindergartens, shut down a major Swedish grocery chain and ricocheted around the world, affecting businesses in at least 17 nations, from pharmacies to gas stations.

While Kaseya is not well-known to the general public, researchers say it was a prime target since its software is used by thousands of organizations, allowing hackers to cripple many in one hit.

President Joe Biden issued a new warning to Vladimir Putin on Friday, urging him to “take action” against ransomware hackers operating out of Russia.

In their first summit meeting in Geneva in June, Biden delivered the same message in person to his Russian counterpart.

The White House has refrained from accusing Moscow for recent attacks, but has increased its concerns about Russia’s possible harboring of cybercriminals.