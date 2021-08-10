Sergei Kovalev, a Soviet dissident, has died.

Sergei Kovalev, a well-known human rights activist and former Soviet dissident, died on Monday at the age of 91, according to his family.

Kovalev was a biologist who rose to prominence in the Soviet Union’s pro-democracy movement. For his activities, he was imprisoned in Soviet labor camps for years.

When President Vladimir Putin came to office in 2000, he became a harsh critic of Moscow’s war in Chechnya and warned against democratic backsliding following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Ivan Kovalev, his son, wrote on Facebook that his father died “in his sleep” early Monday morning.

Kovalev co-founded the Russian rights group Memorial, which stated that he was “always and in everything – in war and peace, politics and every day life – committed to the notion of human rights.”

Kovalev had battled for human rights since the 1960s, according to the prominent rights organization, which has been labeled a “foreign agent” by Russian authorities under a controversial statute.

Kovalev had hoped to devote his entire life to science as a biology student.

After the imprisonment of dissident writers Yuli Daniel and Andrei Sinyavsky, he changed his mind.

“I realized then that I couldn’t only be in science,” he explained. “It would have been humiliating.”

Kovalev was sacked from a Moscow university laboratory in 1968 after joining the Action Group for the Defense of Human Rights in the USSR, which is widely regarded as the Soviet Union’s first rights organization.

He later developed a friendship with dissident academic Andrei Sakharov.

Kovalev was part of a group of dissidents who published the “Chronicle of Current Events,” an underground written bulletin that documented human rights atrocities in the Soviet Union.

It detailed the arrests and mental internments of opponents of the Soviet regime, as well as the conditions in its labor camps.

He was caught in 1974 and condemned to seven years in a Gulag camp, followed by three years of house imprisonment in the freezing Siberian province of Kolyma, for promoting “anti-Soviet propaganda.”

He was only allowed to return to Moscow in 1987, thanks to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s perestroika reforms.

He went on to assist form Memorial, which documented Soviet political repression accounts.

Kovalev was one of the few dissidents from the Soviet Union to enter post-Soviet politics.

He was twice elected as a parliamentary deputy and helped write Russia’s new constitution.

He was named the chairman of President Boris Yeltsin’s human rights committee in 1994.

