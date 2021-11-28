Serbia is stunned by Germany, but Medvedev leads the Russians to victory.

Serbia was shocked by Germany in the Davis Cup Finals, when Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost a dramatic final tie-break in their doubles match, while Daniil Medvedev led the Russian Tennis Federation to an opening victory.

After Filip Krajinovic’s loss against Dominik Koepfer, world number one Djokovic drew Serbia level in their second group-stage encounter by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who won on their third match point in Innsbruck, defeated the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and Cacic 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) in Innsbruck.

Due to new coronavirus limitations in Austria, the matches are being played behind closed doors.

If Germany beats Austria on Sunday, they will advance to the quarter-finals from Group F, leaving Serbia to see if they can advance as one of the two best runners-up.

Djokovic hopes to finish a stellar season in which he narrowly missed out on a calendar Grand Slam after losing in the US Open final to Medvedev, by helping Serbia win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2010.

The Russians, who are among the championship favorites, got off to a flawless start with a 3-0 win over Ecuador.

In the first rubber in Madrid, world number five Andrey Rublev overcame a second-set hiccup to beat 291st-ranked Roberto Quiroz 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

In just an hour, Medvedev thrashed Emilio Gomez 6-0, 6-2, ensuring his team would win the tie.

When Gomez eventually got on the board in the eighth game, the crowd erupted in applause.

“I was prepared,” the world number two remarked. “From the first to the last point of the match, I wanted to keep it clean.”

“I’m ecstatic to have contributed a point to the squad.”

Rublev and Aslan Karatsev, the Australian Open semi-finalist, completed the clean sweep by winning the doubles rubber against Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo. 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 is the final score.

Italy became the first team to reach the quarterfinals, defeating Colombia to take first place in Group E.

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 7-5, 6-0, before Lorenzo Sonego came back to beat Nicolas Mejia 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, the British number one, had earlier won the second singles rubber against France, defeating Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-6 (10/8) in the opening tie.

