Serbia defeats Austria in the Davis Cup opener, spearheaded by Djokovic.

Serbia thrashed Austria 3-0 in their Davis Cup opener in Innsbruck on Friday, with Novak Djokovic racing past Dennis Novak.

After Dusan Lajovic beat Gerald Melzer 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 behind closed doors due to a revival of the coronavirus in Austria, Djokovic overcame Novak 6-3, 6-2 in an hour.

Then, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic defeated Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald.

After winning three of the season’s four Grand Slams, Djokovic is looking to cap off an already historic year.

“I love to play for my country, and I’ll be there when they need me,” Djokovic stated after his match.

Elsewhere In Turin, Italy defeated the United States 2-1, while Spain defeated Ecuador in Madrid.

With the support of a raucous home crowd, Italy surged to a 2-0 lead over the United States, thanks to victories by Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner.

Sonego, world No.27, was overjoyed.

After defeating Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), he declared, “I played the best tennis of my life.”

In 62 minutes, Sinner thrashed a dormant John Isner 6-2, 6-0.

In the doubles rubber, Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock beat Simone Bolleli and Fabio Fognini 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to even the match at 2-1, while Colombia is the third team in Group E.

Feliciano L?pez, 40, began Spain’s championship defense with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Ecuador’s Roberto Quiroz.

Carreno, Pablo Emilio Gomez bt Busta Spain leads 2-0 after victories of 5-7, 6-3, and 7-6.

“It’s a gift to be back here playing singles rubbers; I never expected it; I was supposed to be playing doubles this week, but here I am.”

He said, “I think I did alright,” alluding to Carlos Alcaraz, who was placed in quarantine on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19.

On the first day of the revised 2021 finals, brothers Elias and Mikael Ymer helped Sweden beat Canada, France beat the Czech Republic, and Croatia beat Australia.

Due to the epidemic, the Davis Cup, which originated in 1900 as a bilateral competition between Britain and the United States, was cancelled in 2020.

This year’s competition features 12 qualifiers, including Australia, Austria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Sweden, and the United States, as well as the semi-finalists from the previous edition, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Russian Tennis Federation.

Two wild card nations, France and Serbia, join them.

