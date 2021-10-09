September’s jobs report suffers a major setback, with only 194,000 new jobs added instead of the 500,000 expected.

According to the Labor Department, the United States had a very poor September jobs report, with only 194,000 jobs added in the previous month, far short of the predicted 500,000.

The total also fell short of the 366,000 jobs added in August, when unemployment declined from 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent, vs the 5.1 percent projected. Hourly average earnings increased by 0.6 percent vs the projected 0.4 percent, while hourly average earnings increased by 4.6 percent year over year, as expected.

Oof. In September, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 194,000, well below the consensus projection of 500k. The economy increased at a slower pace than projected in September, marking the ninth straight month of advances. As the country recovers from the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic, the civilian labor force has shrunk by 3.1 million workers since February 2020.

Payrolls in the public sector declined by a net of 123,000, with local government education employment decreasing by 144,000 and state and government jobs falling by 17,000 people.

“The good news for markets is that this weak data, along with the delay of the debt ceiling deadline until just after the next Fed meeting, makes the Fed less likely to begin the tapering process then,” says Commonwealth Financial Network’s Brad McMillan.

“The disappointing 194,000 increase in non-farm payrolls in September undoubtedly ranks as ‘good’ enough for the Fed to start tapering its asset purchases next month,” Capital Economics’ Andrew Hunter wrote. Hunter goes on to say that rising labor shortages are “putting severe pressure” on wage growth, which will worry Fed officials in the coming months.