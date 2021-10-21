Separatists in New Caledonia have called for a boycott of the referendum.

Separatist leaders in New Caledonia, a French Pacific island, called for a boycott of an independence referendum scheduled for December, pressing the government to focus on the Covid problem.

The statement was released a day after members of the pro-independence FLNKS organization called on France’s minister for overseas territories, Sebastien Lecornu, to postpone the poll during his visit to the country.

The government should make combatting the Covid epidemic, which has taken 245 lives in the territory since September, a top priority.

The New Caledonia legislature requested that the consultative referendum be held under the parameters of a decolonisation plan known as the Noumea Accord, which was agreed to in 1998.

However, according to the FLNKS statement, the administration is insistent on holding the election in order to meet its duties under the Noumea Accord, which include holding presidential elections next year.

The referendum could not be held effectively because of the health crisis, it claimed.

During his visit, Lecornu stated that the health situation was “tight” but under control, and that only a situation in which the pandemic was out of control could justify the vote being postponed.

On December 12, New Caledonia will conduct its third referendum on independence, having previously rejected the plan twice.

The Noumea Accord brought an end to a deadly struggle between the predominantly pro-independence indigenous Kanak population and European settlers’ descendants.

It allowed for up to three referendums on independence by 2022 if at least a third of the local legislature demanded it.

In a first referendum in 2018, 57 percent of people said they wanted to stay in France. In the second, in October 2020, that percentage dropped to 53%.

New Caledonia, a 270,000-strong archipelago roughly 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) east of Australia, has been a French territory since 1853.