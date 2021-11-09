Separated Relatives Make ‘Human Connection’ at New York Airport.

Alison Henry races towards her son Liam at New York’s JFK airport as soon as she sees him and gives him a deep hug, tears welling up in her eyes.

“I can’t believe it’s been two and a half years!” she exclaims after coming off a British Airways flight from London on Monday, as the US reopened to vaccinated tourists.

Henry, 63, says AFP, “It’s just so emotional, overpowering.”

Since the United States severely restricted travel from numerous nations, including the United Kingdom, at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, she and Liam, 31, have spoken every week.

“But this human connection, when it’s real and in front of you, is what I missed the most,” Liam adds, his eyes sparkling over his face mask. Liam has lived in Brooklyn for several years.

He has a lot of sites to show his parents and grandma Patricia — who, despite being nearly 88 years old, didn’t hesitate to come — but they really simply want to spend time together.

“Every day we’ve been watching the news, hoping for America to open up,” Alison, the mother, said. They immediately purchased tickets after the information was made public last month.

The first passengers off BA’s first aircraft since the borders reopened are met with clapping and cheering, as well as company-colored red, white, and blue balloons, at JFK’s terminal seven.

They’ll also get cookies shaped like a yellow taxi, a huge apple, and the Statue of Liberty, three emblems of a city keen to reintroduce tourists to help its battered economy.

The first to disembark are businessmen.

“It’s wonderful to be back.” Several of them exclaim to waiting television teams, “It’s great.”

The travellers who are excited to see their loved ones arrive next.

They include a grandma who has never seen her grandson before, a man who is waiting for a close buddy he hasn’t seen in 11 years with a bunch of red flowers, and an aunt who has found her two nieces and is planning a huge family reunion supper today.

Jill Chambers is finally able to hug her sister and nephews after 730 days apart. “I’m so delighted,” she says repeatedly, her face flushed.

“I’m going to cry like a hysteric,” her sister Louise Erebara had warned before finding Chambers.

It's been awful not knowing when we'd see them again because of Covid, and not knowing if the borders would ever reopen.