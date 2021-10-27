Senators in Brazil support criminal charges against Bolsonaro.

On Tuesday, a Brazilian Senate commission adopted a stinging report recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro face criminal prosecution, including crimes against humanity, for his Covid policies.

Seven of the panel’s 11 senators agreed to support the statement, which also demands for the indictment of 77 other persons, including several ministries and three of Bolsonaro’s children, and was presented last week after a six-month probe into Brazil’s pandemic response.

The nearly 1,200-page complaint also asks Brazil’s Supreme Court to block the far-right leader’s access to his social media accounts on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram after he erroneously claimed that Covid-19 vaccinations cause AIDS.

After dozens of tense and frightening hearings, the study concludes that Bolsonaro “deliberately exposed” Brazilians to “mass infection” in a failed attempt to achieve coronavirus herd immunity.

The president should be charged with nine crimes, according to the report, for downplaying Covid-19 and disregarding expert advice on how to limit it.

“Crimes against humanity,” “prevarication,” “charlatanism,” and incitement to commit crime are among them.

The committee lacks the authority to file charges, and it’s unlikely that the attorney general or the lower-house speaker, both Bolsonaro supporters, will initiate criminal or impeachment proceedings.

However, the news adds to Bolsonaro’s woes as he struggles with his lowest-ever approval ratings as he prepares for an election in a year that polls predict he will lose to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In theory, the charge of crimes against humanity might be tried before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Senators observed a minute of silence after the vote in honor of the 606,000 Brazilians who have died from Covid, second only to the United States.

“We can no longer allow this type of behavior,” the lawmakers wrote in a court filing signed by opposition Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the panel’s deputy chair.

Emotional witness comments and unsettling disclosures regarding the use of ineffective drugs on “human guinea pigs” have dominated the committee sessions, which were televised live.

In a court motion, the senators demanded that the government lift the data secrecy on Bolsonaro’s social media accounts and require Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube owner Google to divulge normally secret information on the president’s use.

The letter also asked the high court to force Bolsonaro to recant his remarks in a nationally televised address, "refuting any link between coronavirus vaccine and the development of AIDS," alternatively.