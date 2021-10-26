Senators in Brazil have asked the Supreme Court to ban Bolsonaro from using social media.

A Senate committee investigating the Brazilian government’s response to the pandemic urged the Supreme Court and the prosecutor general’s office on Tuesday to ban President Jair Bolsonaro from using social media after he wrongly linked Covid-19 vaccines to AIDS.

Senators demanded that the far-right leader be banned from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram indefinitely after he allegedly referenced non-existent “official reports” from the British government claiming that fully vaccinated people are contracting AIDS “far faster than projected.”

“We can no longer allow this type of behavior,” the lawmakers wrote in a court filing signed by opposition Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the panel’s deputy chair.

The senators demanded that the president’s social media accounts’ data secrecy be lifted, that he be barred from checking in to “avoid the destruction of evidence,” and that Facebook and Twitter, as well as YouTube owner Google, give normally secret information on Bolsonaro’s activity.

The letter also asked the court to require Bolsonaro to retract his statement in a nationally televised address, “refuting any association between vaccination against the coronavirus and contracting AIDS,” or face a fine of 50,000 reais ($9,000) for each day he does not comply.

The request came as the Senate commission investigating the Bolsonaro administration’s pandemic response prepared to vote on a damning final report that recommends Bolsonaro face multiple charges, including crimes against humanity, for downplaying Covid-19 and disregarding expert advice on how to contain it.

Brazil has lost over 600,000 people to the pandemic, second only to the United States.

Bolsonaro made the contentious assertion during his weekly live talk on Facebook on Thursday, which has now pulled the video for breaking its disinformation standards.

On Monday, YouTube went even further, suspending Bolsonaro for a week and censoring the video.

In response to an AFP fact-checking team, the British government refuted any claims linking Covid-19 injections to AIDS.

Bolsonaro appeared to have gotten his knowledge from a rumored online news report.

Bolsonaro remarked in his video, “I encourage you read the story,” without specifying where the information originated from.

“I’m not reading it here because I don’t want to lose my Facebook live video,” she says.

Bolsonaro, like his political role model, former US President Donald Trump, relied heavily on social media in his climb to prominence, with his weekly live address serving as a cornerstone of his communications.

President Donald Trump, who took office in January 2019, has stated that he does not believe so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.