Senators call for an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot claims in the United States.

Two US senators demanded a federal probe into Tesla’s assertions regarding its Autopilot driving assistance system on Wednesday, claiming that the automaker’s exaggerations have put consumers at risk in the wake of recent crashes.

The complaint to the FTC about “Tesla’s false advertising” comes only two days after another federal agency opened an investigation into Autopilot.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk’s “continuous overstatements of the vehicles’ capabilities, despite plain and frequent warnings,” Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey wrote, “show a highly disturbing disregard for the safety of individuals on the road and require genuine accountability.”

“We urge you to open an investigation into Tesla’s repeated and exaggerated claims about their Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as soon as possible, and to take appropriate enforcement action to prevent further injury or death as a result of any Tesla feature,” they wrote to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

According to Tesla’s website, the Autopilot system can help drivers navigate through slow traffic by assisting with steering and automated braking. However, the system’s functions “require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

Senators, on the other hand, cited other Tesla marketing materials that they claimed contradicted the company’s disclaimer, causing confusion and instilling false faith in the system.

“Full Self-Driving,” a Tesla 2019 YouTube video with over 18 million views, shows a driver without touching the wheel while his car bends and weaves through freeway traffic and minor roads, stopping at red lights.

The senators also noted Musk’s claims that the firm would soon achieve full autonomy, a milestone that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does not foresee until 2025. (NHTSA).

“Tesla drivers trust these claims and believe their vehicles are capable of driving themselves – with potentially fatal consequences,” the senators stated.

The letter came two days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation on Autopilot after discovering 11 crashes involving the driver assistance technology, including one fatal crash and seven that injured 17 people.

Tesla shares surged 3.5 percent to $689.16 in late-morning trade, after falling the previous two days on the NHTSA report.