Semi-electric Start-Up Nikola claims that the company has moved forward from its founder’s problems.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), a beleaguered electric semi-truck start-up, today revealed a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter. However, the company claims to have moved on from the problems surrounding its recently indicted founder Trevor Milton, and that it is on schedule to deliver its first vehicles to paying clients by early next year, if not sooner.

Nikola reported a loss of $143.2 million, or $0.36 per share, as it increased spending on testing and production tooling for its forthcoming trucks. This was a larger loss than anticipated. Thomson Reuters polled Wall Street analysts, who predicted a loss of $0.29 per share on revenue of around $20,000. In the second quarter, Nikola had no revenue.

Nikola also updated investors on its attempts to deliver on its business plan and provided expanded projections for the whole year.

Nikola intends to produce the Tre, its first truck, in both battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell versions. The Duo, a more powerful variant, will be released after that. Meanwhile, the business is working on establishing a hydrogen filling station network to serve the fuel cell vehicles.

Nikola’s semis will be built on chassis supplied by CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), the maker of Iveco brand heavy trucks, and will use General Motors (NYSE:GM) batteries and fuel cells. The trucks will be manufactured in two factories: one owned by Nikola and currently under development in Coolidge, Arizona, and the other owned by CNH in Ulm, Germany.

Nikola said it finished its first “alpha” batch of five battery-electric Tres at its Ulm plant in the second quarter and has been testing their durability at numerous locations in the United States. A second “beta” batch of nine trucks has arrived in Arizona, manufactured in Ulm and integrating lessons gained from the alpha tests. They will be deployed for further testing in the coming weeks.

Separately, Nikola’s Coolidge plant is still under construction, but enough of it has been constructed to start prototyping seven Tre vehicles. These vehicles will also be used for durability testing (two with battery-electric drivetrains and five with fuel cells). Nikola estimates that the Coolidge facility will be able to produce 2,400 vehicles per year by the end of 2021, and 20,000 by the end of 2023. Brief News from Washington Newsday.