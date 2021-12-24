Selfridges will be purchased by Thailand’s Central Group and an Austrian firm.

Central Group, a Thai retail powerhouse, is partnering up with Signa, an Austrian property group, to buy Selfridges, a British luxury department store chain, the companies announced on Friday.

According to media sources, the British department store business was placed up for sale in July by Canada’s Weston family for?4.0 billion ($5.5 billion, 4.7 billion euros).

In a joint statement, Central Group and Signa, a real estate and hospitality company, claimed they had “entered into a definitive deal to acquire Selfridges Group.”

In a statement, Central CEO Tos Chirathivat said, “As family businesses, Central and Signa will focus on creating great and inclusive store and digital experiences for both local people and abroad visitors alike.”

The Thai wealthy Chirathivat family owns Central Group, which operates a number of malls, electronics, supermarket, and 24-hour convenience stores around Thailand.

In recent years, the company has gone on an overseas spending spree, acquiring or partnering with premium companies in Italy, Germany, and Switzerland.

Selfridges, whose flagship shop is on Oxford Street in London, was founded in 1908 but has been under the Westons’ control since 2003.

Selfridges in London, Manchester, and Birmingham, de Bijenkorf in the Netherlands, Brown Thomas, and Arnotts in Ireland are among the 18 renowned department stores included in the deal.

According to the announcement, Holt Renfrew, a Canadian retailer, would stay in the Weston family’s hands.

Alannah Weston, head of the Selfridges Group, said, “I am happy to pass the torch to the new owners, who are family businesses that take a long-term approach.”

Stores are being remodeled, according to Signa.

“Together, we will work with the world’s leading architects to sensitively reimagine the stores in each location, transforming these iconic destinations into sustainable, energy-efficient, modern spaces while remaining true to their architectural and cultural heritage,” said Signa executive board chairman Dieter Berninghaus.

Central Retail Corporation, a publicly traded subsidiary of Central Group, saw its stock drop 1.44 percent on Friday.