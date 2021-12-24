Selfridges, a department store in the United Kingdom, is having a?4.0 billion Christmas Eve sale.

Selfridges, the British luxury department store business known for its main store on London’s Oxford Street, was bought for?4.0 billion on Christmas Eve by a Thai-Austrian alliance, creating a global behemoth.

Selfridges, whose stores are usually packed with holiday shoppers, has been sold by Canada’s Weston family to Thai retail giant Central Group and Austrian property firm Signa, according to a statement released by the two companies.

The sum, which was confirmed by a person close to the situation and is comparable to $5.4 billion or 4.7 billion euros, was not formally published.

However, mounting concern over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus type on the brick-and-mortar retail industry, which has already been heavily damaged by the long-running epidemic, has prompted the blockbuster deal.

“Signa, one of Europe’s top real estate and retail organizations, and Central, a family-owned retail, real estate, and hospitality firm, have entered into a final agreement to acquire Selfridges Group, a premier luxury retail group, from the Weston family,” according to the statement.

The deal “would create one of the world’s leading omni-channel luxury department store companies” and “will develop a complementing portfolio of premier European luxury department shops,” according to the statement.

Selfridges in London, Manchester, and Birmingham, as well as de Bijenkorf in the Netherlands and Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland, are among the 18 department stores included in the deal.

Holt Renfrew, a Canadian retailer, will remain with the Weston family, which purchased Selfridges for?598 million in 2003.

The Thai wealthy Chirathivat family owns Central Group, which operates a number of malls, electronics, supermarket, and 24-hour convenience stores around Thailand.

In recent years, the Thai company has been on an overseas spending binge, acquiring or partnering with luxury businesses in Italy, Germany, and Switzerland.

The Selfridges Group, one of the world’s most prestigious and well-known department store brands, was placed up for sale by the Westons in July.

Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark, Globus in Switzerland, and The KaDeWe Group in Germany and Austria will now be part of Central and Signa’s combined luxury department store portfolio.

“It’s an honor to be acquiring the Selfridges Group, which includes the renowned Oxford Street store, which has been at the heart of London’s most famous retail street for over 100 years,” said Tos Chirathivat, CEO of Central.

“As family businesses, Central and Signa will focus on providing great store and digital experiences for both local residents and visitors.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.