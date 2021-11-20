Self-defense is “not illegal,” according to a US teen cleared in the deaths of protesters.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the acquitted US teen who fatally shot two men during protests and rioting against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, has defended his conduct, claiming that self-defense is “not unlawful,” and praising the jury’s decision.

On Friday, a jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of reckless and intentional killing and other charges resulting from the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

The decision spurred protests across the country late Friday, from New York to Portland, Oregon, as well as scattered applause outside the courtroom, and also attracted acclaim from gun rights activists, underscoring the case’s polarizing nature.

The youngster, seen smiling as he travels in a car after the verdict, said he was pleased that his “tough journey” was over in comments televised by Fox News.

“The jury came to the correct conclusion – self-defense is not unlawful,” Rittenhouse tells Fox ahead of a tell-all interview set to air Monday evening and a documentary on the adolescent set to premiere in December.

“I’m delighted everything went smoothly… We made it through the most difficult portion.” Rittenhouse’s case received widespread attention, in part because it arose from last year’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, which contained a contentious combination of guns, racial tensions, and vigilantism.

During the two-week trial, the adolescent claimed that after being accosted during a night of unrest in Kenosha, he shot two individuals dead and wounded another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in self-defense.

Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois, claimed he went to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and to provide medical assistance.

Prosecutors contended that Rittenhouse, then 17, “provoked” the events on a violent night triggered by a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, many times in the back during an arrest, paralyzing him.

The broad divide over the right to bear weapons in America — and where the line should be set on that constitutionally protected right — was reflected in the reaction to the verdict.

Following the verdict, President Joe Biden issued a statement warning against violence and urging people to remain calm.

“While many Americans, including myself, will be angered and concerned about the Kenosha conviction, we must respect that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement.

“I urge everyone to voice their opinions peacefully and in accordance with the law.”

The Wisconsin State Journal dubbed the decision in an editorial. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.