Self-defense is “not illegal,” according to a US teen cleared in the deaths of protesters.

As the verdict echoed across America, Kyle Rittenhouse, the US teen acquitted of fatally shooting two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, claimed self-defense is “not unlawful.”

A jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of reckless and deliberate killing and other charges related to the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday.

The decision spurred intermittent protests around the country late Friday, from New York to Portland, Oregon, but it also drew acclaim from Rittenhouse supporters outside the courthouse and gun rights advocates, reflecting the case’s polarizing nature.

The youngster, seen smiling as he travels in a car after the verdict, said he was pleased that his “tough journey” was over in comments televised by Fox News.

“The jury came to the correct conclusion — self-defense is not criminal,” Rittenhouse adds ahead of a lengthy interview with Fox on Monday evening and a documentary to follow in December.

“I’m delighted everything went smoothly… We made it through the most difficult portion.” Rittenhouse’s case received widespread attention, in part because it arose from last year’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, which contained a contentious combination of guns, racial tensions, and vigilantism.

During the two-week trial, the adolescent claimed that after being accosted during a night of unrest in Kenosha, he shot two individuals dead and wounded another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in self-defense.

Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois, claimed he went to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and to provide medical assistance.

Prosecutors contended that Rittenhouse, then 17, “provoked” the events on a violent night triggered by a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, many times in the back during an arrest, paralyzing him.

The jury, however, agreed with Rittenhouse.

When John Huber, the father of one of the men killed in Kenosha, appeared on CNN Saturday morning, the “horror” had not subsided.

"We're still in shock," Huber remarked. "He should have been sentenced to almost 40 years in prison. That was the expectation we had." "That man is now a hero because he is allowed to run free. And this is my son, who is standing right here." Holding out a little urn and a photo of his son, Huber expressed his condolences. "Right now, there is no justice or closure for our family." The reaction to the verdict highlighted the country's right-wing schism.