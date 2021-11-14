Seif Al-Islam, Kadhafi’s son, has filed for the presidency of Libya.

Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, the son of dead Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi and formerly viewed as his heir apparent, entered the presidential race in Libya on Sunday.

Libya’s first-ever direct presidential election, with a first round on December 24, would be the finale of a UN-led process that began last year to try to put an end to years of conflict following Kadhafi’s overthrow in 2011.

Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity committed during the NATO-backed rebellion, registered in the country’s south.

“Kadhafi, Seif al-Islam”