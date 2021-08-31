Seeing Squares: Tenji Block Paving in Japan Assists the Visually Impaired

From Tokyo’s famed Shibuya crossing to the most distant Okinawan island, Japan’s roadways have one thing in common: yellow textured paving squares to assist those with vision impairments.

Tactile paving was developed in Japan more than 50 years ago to assist people with visual impairments in moving about cities safely and smoothly.

They’ve also gone global over time, becoming a common sight in places ranging from London to Sydney.

The tiles are usually yellow, which is claimed to be the simplest color for the visually handicapped to perceive. They can be found on train station platforms, pedestrian crossings, and in front of public buildings.

Squares with long elevated parallel strips notify pedestrians they can continue safely and keep them on the road, whereas squares with raised bumps signal a change of direction or a halting place, such as an entry, or a potential risk, such as a platform edge, stairway, or traffic light.

Toyoharu Yoshiizumi, executive member of the Japan Federation of the Visually Impaired, told AFP, “Walking along the tactile paving reassures me that it is safe to stroll there.”

Yoshiizumi, who went blind at the age of 12, walks for around 40 minutes each day, guided by tenji blocks, which are named after the Japanese word for braille.

“Roads are seldom straight and are frequently bent or twisted, and I feel comfortable because I know I’m traveling along the streets because of the guide blocks.”

Seiichi Miyake, a local inventor from Okayama in western Japan, created the now-ubiquitous blocks.

Miyake decided to devote himself to designing something to keep visually impaired pedestrians safe after witnessing a blind person with a cane almost being hit by a car at an intersection.

Japan’s first tenji blocks were donated in 1967 for a crossing at a blind school in Okayama.

Miyake’s brother assisted him in the development of the tenji blocks, later stating that he would “never forget the emotional moment” when the tiles were first tested by a pedestrian.

The tiles would take another three years to reach Tokyo’s first district, and they would eventually become so well-known that they were included as an animated Google Doodle in 2019.

Tenji block innovation is still going on now.

While the blocks keep pedestrians safe and on track, they don’t provide much further information, such as which way a person is walking.

However, an app introduced this year with QR codes pasted on blocks at numerous Tokyo stations aims to fix this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.