Security arrests in Hong Kong are sparked by speeches and prison snacks.

Three student activists were arrested on Monday on a national security accusation of subversion, based on their group’s recent activities, which included lectures, social media material, street stalls, and collecting refreshments for detainees.

With a broad national security law that has outlawed widespread dissent and decimated Hong Kong’s democracy movement, China is remaking the city in its own authoritarian image.

The arrest of two men and one women from the pro-democracy group Student Politicism was announced on Monday by senior superintendent Steve Li of the city’s new national security police unit.

The trio included the group’s convenor Wong Yat-chin, permanent secretary Wong Chi-sum, and previous spokeswoman Chu Wai-ying, all of whom were between the ages of 18 and 20.

Li claimed that the organisation, which was created in May 2020, incited state subversion using social media platforms and street kiosks.

He offered examples such as advising locals not to use the city’s contact tracing app, urged people to prepare for the next “revolution,” and stating that his group was aiming at both the Hong Kong administration and the Chinese communist state.

Police also took sweets that the group had collected for followers to present to prisoners imprisoned two years ago during democratic protests, according to Li.

“It is not a problem for me to assist individuals who are incarcerated,” Li stated. “However, their objective is to assist inmates who have similar interests, then to recruit followers and expand their influence in order to jeopardize national security.”

Chocolates and biscuits, as well as batteries, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, were among the items recovered by police.

Hundreds of people have been imprisoned as a result of massive and often violent democratic rallies that erupted in 2019, a movement to which China has retaliated with a comprehensive crackdown.

Many of the city’s most notable democratic personalities are either awaiting trial or have already been sentenced, frequently on national security grounds.

Officials have attempted to portray prisons as the next battleground in their campaign to safeguard “national security” in recent weeks.

Chris Tang, the city’s senior security director, accused jailed activists of collecting chocolates and hair clips to “grow strength” and “solicit followers” earlier this month.

The city’s prison chief then compared imprisoned democracy advocates to international terrorists who have “extraordinary power” behind bars.