Secret and Old Spice Antiperspirants are being recalled in 2021 due to a cancer risk.

A handful of Secret and Old Spice products have been recalled by Procter & Gamble (PG) because they may contain benzene, a human carcinogen that can cause cancer.

Select Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants, as well as Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products marketed in the United States with an expiration date of September 2023, are affected by the recall.

The Old Spice and Secret goods were available in stores and online around the country.

A complete list of products, including UPC codes and photos, can be found here.

According to the recall notice, inhaling, orally ingesting, or coming into touch with benzene through the skin can cause diseases such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as blood problems that can be “life-threatening.”

Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled product, however, is not predicted to create “adverse health consequences,” according to a risk assessment provided by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Procter & Gamble said it has received no complaints of adverse events related to the recall and has red-flagged the items as a precaution.

Users of the affected Old Spice and Secret products are asked to avoid using them. They should be thrown away.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Old Spice and Secret products will receive a refund from Procter & Gamble. Consumers can learn more about the recall and how to get a refund for the impacted goods by visiting www.oldspice.com or www.secret.com.

Consumers with questions about the recall should call the company’s Consumer Care team at 1-888-339-7689 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

Individuals who have experienced issues as a result of using the recalled products should contact their healthcare professional.

According to the company, all other Old Spice and Secret products, such as body sprays, solid sticks, soft solids, gel antiperspirants, and deodorants, are unaffected by the recall and can be used as intended.

Procter & Gamble’s stock was trading at $149.02 in premarket hours on Wednesday, down 42 cents, or 0.28 percent.