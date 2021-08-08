‘Second Home’: An Afghan Family’s Journey To American Settlement.

Photos of vast Afghan landscapes adorn the walls of Samim Zalmi’s one-bedroom Virginia apartment, which he lives with his wife and children. They serve as reminders of his native country in what he refers to as his “second home.”

Zalmi, 35, arrived at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington three years ago on a Special Immigrant Visa with his wife Zarifa and their then-four-year-old daughter – the same document that will be the ticket to the United States for thousands of Afghans as the administration withdraws its troops from the conflict-torn country after 20 years.

“It is up to the younger generations to rebuild our own country. Our country is in desperate need of us. But, sadly, we have to leave our home country due to the security… situation,” Zalmi told AFP from the family’s clean apartment near the US capital.

“Home is always nice home, but we don’t have a choice,” says the narrator.

Last week, some 200 Afghans who worked for the US and their families landed at Dulles Airport, the forerunner of a US effort to evacuate thousands of Afghans from the nation.

Many of them are afraid of retaliation from Taliban rebels, who have wrested control of wide swaths of terrain from the Afghan troops in recent months.

It’s a typical narrative for Zalmi, who spent a decade working as a videographer for NATO and USAID before deciding to file for a SIV in the face of Taliban threats against him and his family.

It was a strain for him to maintain doing the work he loved – for which he had been granted a medal by the Afghan government – while still trying to learn English and keep his family afloat.

Zalmi made it through with the support of government assistance, other Afghans, and strangers-turned-friends, and now he wants to pay it forward to the newcomers.

“At first, it was difficult for me to realize this was my second country,” he stated.

He and his wife both wished to return to Afghanistan after two months, where they’d shared a home with Zalmi’s mother, who was widowed by Covid-19 last year, and siblings, including his twin brother, who has been mistaken for Zalmi and is now being threatened in turn.

Despite the dangers and the fact that, like so many Afghans, Zalmi has already lost family members in attacks, he claimed he was ready to return.

“If I die there, everybody will know who I am. But if I die here, no one will know who I am. It was quite difficult.”

He described the language barrier as isolated and a significant challenge for the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.