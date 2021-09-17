Sears abandons its home state, closing the city’s final store.

Sears is uprooting its roots in Illinois by closing the company’s last location in the state.

According to CNBC, the shop will close its Woodfield Mall outlet in Schaumburg, Illinois, on November 14th, which is owned by Simon Property Group.

According to a spokeswoman for Sears and Kmart’s parent company, Transformco, which also administers the real estate area, the firm will try to remodel the location with a new tenant.

In October 2018, Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection, and in 2019, former CEO Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund ESL purchased the company for $5.2 billion. Hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores have closed under the newly established Transformco.

Only 35 Sears stores and 22 Kmart locations remain operating, according to the businesses’ website.

“This is part of the company’s plan to unlock the potential of the real estate and pursue the highest and greatest use for the benefit of the local community,” Transformco said in a statement obtained by CNBC.

Sears, which first opened its doors in Chicago in the 1890s, was once the country’s largest retailer, with thousands of locations. According to the Chicago Tribune, there were 687 Sears and Kmart stores at the time of its bankruptcy, down from 1,672 in January 2016.

Sears was one of the first anchor stores of the Woodfield Malls, which debuted around 50 years ago.

Transformco plans to expand its Hometown Locations and Home & Life stores in cities and villages that used to have larger Sears or Kmart stores, according to the news agency.