Scott Miller, a veteran of This Morning, was lambasted for his “unprofessional” outburst.

When veteran Scott Miller went into a laughing fit on Friday’s broadcast, viewers were eager to condemn him.

Dr. Scott joined Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes on the show to aid viewers with their pet problems.

Before the talk led to an unhappy hamster, the vet assisted a dog owner.

Debby was concerned since her hamster chewed the cage bars and his water bottle on a regular basis.

Rochelle turned to Dr. Scott for guidance, but when she asked him what was wrong with the hamster, he burst out laughing uncontrollably.

His laughing was contagious, and Rochelle and Alison joined in as well, leaving the caller hanging.

Dr. Scott tried to give Debby some advice by giggling as he told her that the hamster required a lot of interaction and stuff to do in his cage.

However, viewers were underwhelmed by the program, with many resorting to social media to criticize the veterinarian.

“Oh dear, I love Scott, but that was terribly unprofessional,” Donna Creighton said.

“I think they should call that lady back and apologize!” Tabitha suggested. I couldn’t help but laugh, but the lady was asking a serious question, and Alison’s response of simply moving on was poor.”

“This vet Scott is ridiculous, how unprofessional,” Sue added. “Let’s hope he doesn’t do this to his clients at his veterinary business, if that’s what you call it.”

“How totally rude of the on-air vet & @AlisonHammond to laugh hysterically at a viewer phone in concerns their pet,” Marie B tweeted. (Hamster)! Even if it was just a rodent, it was still their pet. At the very least, @RochelleHumes acted professionally.”

“That irritates me a lot,” Sara replied. When you call about a dog or a cat, you’ll get a serious response. When you mention a hamster, you get pitiful, childlike giggles. Hamsters, too, become sick.”