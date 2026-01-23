Scotland Faces Growing Tax Backlash as Sir Tom Hunter Criticizes SNP Policies

Sir Tom Hunter, one of Scotland’s most prominent businessmen, has voiced strong criticism over the SNP’s handling of the country’s tax policies, claiming that hardworking Scots are being left “squealing” under the weight of rising taxes. Speaking to the Press Association, Hunter condemned the burden placed on ordinary citizens, particularly nurses, teachers, and police officers, who, according to him, are unfairly taxed at rates higher than those in the rest of the UK.

Tax Pain Felt Across Scotland

The East Ayrshire-born philanthropist pointed to the increasing number of Scots leaving the country in response to what he described as the unfair tax structure. He cited personal examples of friends who had left, frustrated by the Scottish Government’s decision to raise taxes higher than those imposed in other parts of the UK. Although Hunter emphasized his own commitment to paying taxes, he noted that many others in the general population are feeling the squeeze. “We are overtaxed in Scotland and people are now squealing,” he said, adding that the tax rates are especially burdensome for people earning between £43,500 and £50,000, as they end up paying the equivalent of 50% of their income in taxes due to the combination of national insurance and income tax structures.

Despite his criticisms, Hunter refrained from making any political endorsements ahead of the upcoming Holyrood elections in May. He also took aim at Scotland’s devolved powers, arguing that the country has not done enough to make use of the political autonomy already in place. Hunter suggested that Scotland could make strides towards independence if the government were to make a success of the powers they already hold. “If the Government had made a success of the powers they have, then you’d be in a strong position to say, ‘let’s go further,’” he stated.

In his “Entrepreneurs Manifesto for Scotland,” Hunter proposed a series of reforms designed to stimulate economic growth. He claimed that by reducing regulation, cutting taxes, and eliminating inefficient public bodies, Scotland could generate 100,000 jobs and add £20.2 billion to its economy. According to Hunter, these measures would create a more business-friendly environment and unlock new opportunities in key sectors like energy.

Hunter’s remarks come as the Scottish Government continues to argue that higher taxes are necessary to fund essential public services, including healthcare and education. Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes responded to the criticisms, defending the government’s approach by highlighting recent progress in fostering an entrepreneurial environment. “There was a 17.9% increase in Scottish start-up businesses in the first half of 2025,” she said, emphasizing that the Scottish Government’s policies are helping businesses develop and succeed.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison also weighed in, pointing out that the Scottish Government’s tax decisions enable the delivery of key services like free university tuition, which is not available elsewhere in the UK. Robison also reiterated the SNP’s belief that independence would offer Scotland a fresh start, with greater power to shape its future economic policies.