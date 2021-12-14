Schmidt, the former Ireland coach, has been named as an All Blacks selector.

Joe Schmidt was named an All Blacks selector on Tuesday, but he won’t start until his previous team, Ireland, visits New Zealand next year.

From August 2022, a month after Ireland’s three-Test tour, the New Zealander will replace Grant Fox on the All Blacks selection panel.

Schmidt claimed the timing was “to some extent” because he didn’t want to work against Ireland, which he coached to three Six Nations titles and two victories against the All Blacks.

“I’m sure they understand that I’m not in a hurry to start until early August,” he remarked.

“It’ll give me a chance to relax… we’ll be seeing a lot of Irish people.”

“I’m a bit of an analysis geek when it comes to looking at players and how they play the game,” Schmidt said of the selection position.

Due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions and a desire to spend more time with his family, the 56-year-old resigned his post as World Rugby’s director of rugby and high-performance earlier this year.

He said his epilepsy-affected son has adjusted well to life in New Zealand, allowing him to enhance his rugby activities.

Schmidt will work as a part-time assistant coach with the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby next year, in addition to his selection duties.

Schmidt’s experience coaching in the northern hemisphere since 2007 with Clermont, Leinster, and Ireland gives him a different viewpoint than his New Zealand rivals, according to All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

“It’s simple to see his success, and what I enjoy about him is that he probably sees the game differently than I do, and it’s nice to bring in a fresh set of eyes,” he remarked.

Schmidt is well-liked in New Zealand rugby circles, and he was approached about becoming an assistant coach for the All Blacks in 2017, but he chose to stay with Ireland.

He claimed he was looking forward to stepping down as head coach because it would let him to focus solely on player development rather than “event management” with the All Blacks.

“To be really honest, it’s both tremendously exciting and a little intimidating… (but) that’s what great performance is all about,” he remarked.