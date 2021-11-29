Scammers are taking advantage of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale; here’s what to watch out for.

Scammers have developed bogus discounts amid the many deals that are being given on Cyber Monday, with Amazon being one of the most imitated brands.

The Better Business Bureau cautions that scams are emerging in the form of text messages disguised as surveys that take you to a phony website where you will be asked for personal information such as your complete name, address, email, and other details in exchange for a voucher, free gift, or discount.

The messages will frequently pretend to be a limited-time offer in order to get individuals to ignore the fact that it is a scam and focus instead on getting the prize as soon as possible.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Amazon had 771 recorded frauds in 2020, second only to the Social Security Administration, which had 1,467 documented scams.

The BBB considers “online purchases” to be the most vulnerable to fraud. For the first time, it has also been discovered that adults aged 18-24 are the most vulnerable to scams, with an average cost of $150 per person.

The BBB offers the following tips to prevent being a victim of a scam: