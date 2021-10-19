Scallop fishermen in France are in trouble due to the Brexit debate.

Pascal Delacour guided his ship toward valuable scallop beds within sight of the Channel island of Jersey, taking advantage of calm midnight seas and beginning off a French fishing season roiled by a new post-Brexit access battle.

“The English are envious of our scallops because the resource is becoming rare at home,” Delacour said aboard the Chant des Sirenes (The Mermaids’ Song).

After Britain’s exit from the EU last January, the British crown dependency of Jersey published a list of new requirements for French boats, and Delacour was the first French fisherman to secure a license to operate its seas.

They need proof that captains have previously fished off the coast of Jersey, which dozens are unable to do.

Delacour was successful, but he stuck closer to home this night, putting out nets initially for sole and other flatfish hidden on the sandy seafloor, such as skate and flounder.

Sylvain and Johnny, his two assistants, threw back the ones that were too little, as well as a slew of spider crabs, pausing for quick naps or coffee and cigarettes in between hauls.

France has given Jersey officials until November 1 to respond to pending access requests and implement the provisions of the post-Brexit agreement reached last year.

It has threatened to cut off energy to the island if no progress is achieved, but Brussels has so far refrained from inflaming tensions by threatening punitive actions against British vessels.

“The British are going too far,” Delacour says, but the French government is his main aim.

“They promised us that Brexit wouldn’t affect us,” he explained, “but our licenses are no longer guaranteed.”

“And for those of us who were fortunate enough to receive one, we have no idea how things will work in the future — which fish, for how long, and when?”

Delacour’s crew switched their attention to the chain-mail dredges that are lowered to the seabed to prise up scallops hidden in the sand once the deck was clean of fish.

Fishermen in his harbor near Granville are reaping the benefits of their shared stock management, according to the captain, who started out on his father’s boat.

“They don’t want to hear about quotas or region closures for any product,” he stated as his dog Opale waited for her share of fresh scallops at his feet.

"We've had quotas and seasons in place for years,"