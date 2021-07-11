Saudi law suits threaten to expose secrets, which has alarmed the US.

Documents show that two lawsuits pitting Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler against a former intelligence czar threaten to reveal extremely classified US government secrets, pushing Washington to consider an unusual judicial intervention.

The investigations in the United States and Canada revolve upon claims of corruption leveled against Saad Aljabri, a former spymaster who worked closely with American officials on clandestine counterterrorism activities for many years.

This is the latest twist in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) long-running dispute with Aljabri.

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (MBN), Aljabri’s patron, is now detained in Saudi Arabia after being removed as heir to the monarchy in a 2017 palace coup.

The legal drama exposes Shakespearean rivalries among the Saudi royal family’s upper echelons, but Washington is concerned that a bitter courts battle could expose critical details about its clandestine activities.

Aljabri’s desire to “present material concerning purported national security activities” was underlined in a rare US Justice Department petition in a Massachusetts court in April.

The filing stated, “The (US) government is contemplating whether and how to join in this action, including, if required and applicable, by a claim of proper governmental privileges.”

A month later, the Justice Department requested further time from the court, claiming that national security considerations necessitate “‘sensitive’ and’complex’ judgments by top authorities.”

According to the brief, the government was willing to “provide more information” to the court in confidence.

According to legal experts, Washington might use the “state secrets privilege” to avoid a court-ordered revelation of information believed to be injurious to US national security.

The CIA did not respond to AFP’s request for comment. A request for comment was sent to the Justice Department, which rarely intervenes in civil disputes, according to experts.

MBS allegedly deployed “Tiger Squad” assassins to kill Aljabri in Canada, where he lives in exile, while detaining two of his children to push him to return home, according to another lawsuit filed last year.

The rivalry took a new turn in March, when Sakab Saudi Holding accused Aljabri of embezzling $3.47 billion while working for MBN at the Ministry of Interior. It requested that his $29 million in Boston real estate assets be frozen by a Massachusetts court.

This comes just weeks after Aljabri was sued in Toronto on similar grounds by a number of state-owned firms. Aljabri’s assets were subsequently frozen internationally by a Canadian court.

Aljabri’s legal team claims he is entangled in the battle between MBS and MBN, while denying any financial misconduct. Brief News from Washington Newsday.