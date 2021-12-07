Saudi Aramco and BlackRock have agreed to build a $15.5 billion gas pipeline.

In its second big infrastructure deal this year, Saudi Aramco announced the signing of a $15.5 billion lease and leaseback agreement for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company.

The agreement inked on Monday demonstrates how Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s cash cow, is attempting to monetize formerly untouchable assets in order to create revenue for the Saudi government as it works to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

Aramco sold a 49 percent stake in its oil pipeline business to a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners, located in the United States, for $12.4 billion in June.

According to the new agreement, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, a newly formed company, will lease usage rights in Aramco’s gas pipeline network and then lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period.

In exchange, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company will be paid a tariff for the gas products that flow through the network, as well as minimum throughput commitments.

Aramco will own 51 percent of Aramco Gas Pipeline Company and sell the remaining 49 percent to a group of investors led by BlackRock and Hassana, a Saudi state-owned investment firm.

“With gas projected to play a vital role in the worldwide shift to a more sustainable energy future, our partners will profit from a contract related to a world-class gas infrastructure asset,” said Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco.

“We are happy to collaborate with Saudi Aramco and Hassana on this historic transaction for Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

“Aramco and Saudi Arabia are taking significant, forward-thinking initiatives to move the Saudi economy toward renewable energy, clean hydrogen, and a net-zero future.”

Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest polluter and top oil exporter, has also committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

“Saudi Arabia is restructuring Aramco by abandoning industries and concentrating on and investing in others, such as hydrogen production,” said Mahmoud Negm, a Cairo-based independent analyst.

“The transition is taking place gradually, with Aramco holding a 51 percent interest and unambiguous assurances that no limits can be imposed.”

The monarchy is reforming, according to Ibrahim al-Ghitani of the Future for Advanced Research and Studies in Abu Dhabi, to produce liquidity and attract foreign investment.

