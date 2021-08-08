Saudi Arabia will reopen its borders to umrah pilgrims who have been vaccinated.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced Sunday that they will begin allowing vaccinated foreigners seeking to do the umrah pilgrimage, a move that will help the country’s economy recover from the Covid outbreak.

Saudi Arabia will begin “gradually receiving umrah petitions from various countries” on Monday, nearly 18 months after closing its borders to combat coronavirus, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Unlike the annual hajj, which able-bodied Muslims with the means must complete at least once in their lives, the umrah can be performed at any time and attracts millions of people from all over the world.

The Covid-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on both Muslim pilgrimages, which generate a combined $12 billion in revenue for the monarchy each year.

Only immunised pilgrims residing in Saudi Arabia were eligible for umrah permits prior to Sunday’s decision.

Only about 60,000 vaccinated residents were allowed to participate in a scaled-down version of the traditional hajj last month.

However, the country is gradually opening up, and international tourists who have been vaccinated have been welcomed since August 1.

The SPA quoted deputy hajj minister Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat as saying that foreign pilgrims must be immunised with a Saudi-approved vaccine – Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – and agree to be quarantined if necessary.

He went on to say that the kingdom was working on identifying the countries from which pilgrims might travel, as well as the number of pilgrims who could come, on a “monthly basis” based on the classification of preventive measures in those countries.

The exclusion of foreign pilgrims has created widespread dissatisfaction among Muslims around the world, who generally save for years to participate.

“I am relieved that the umrah pilgrimage has resumed,” Ahmed Hamadna, 33, an Egyptian sales manager, told AFP.

However, he expressed concern about the “complicated procedures and precautions” that would be implemented during the pandemic.

Engineer Mohamad Ragab, an Australian resident, claimed he was “hesitant” to do the umrah pilgrimage as well.

“There will almost certainly be throngs in Mecca, and the risk of illness is high,” he predicted.

Saudi Arabia would enable 60,000 pilgrims to conduct umrah each month, according to the SPA report, with the number eventually increasing to two million worshippers per month.

For Saudi authorities, the custodianship of Islam’s holiest shrines is their most important source of political legitimacy, therefore hosting the pilgrimages is a matter of prestige.

As part of its efforts to diversify its oil-reliant economy, Riyadh has spent billions trying to establish a tourism industry from the ground up.

In 2019, the once-closed kingdom began issuing tourist visas for the first time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.