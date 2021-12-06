Saudi Arabia Rolls Out the Red Carpet From Cinema Ban to Film Festival.

Saudi Arabia will host its first major film festival on Monday, less than four years after removing a ban on cinemas, as it seeks to capitalize on a lucrative new industry.

Movie theaters were closed for decades until April 2018, but performers and filmmakers will walk the red carpet at Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival for the next ten days.

The festival kicks off the day after Jeddah hosts its inaugural Formula One Grand Prix, another attempt to promote Saudi Arabia in a positive manner.

It will screen 138 long and short films in over 30 languages from 67 nations.

Jordan’s Bassel Ghandour’s critically praised “The Alleys” and non-Arabic films such as Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and “’83,” the narrative of India’s 1983 cricket World Cup victory, are among them.

The festival is also slated to honor Haifaa al-Mansour, the first female Saudi director, who directed the award-winning film “Wadjda” in 2012.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, rose to power in 2017 and brought a slew of reforms with him.

“Just five years ago, the idea of organizing a film festival in Saudi Arabia was unthinkable,” Egyptian art critic Mohamed Abdel Rahman stated.

The festival is also keeping an eye on a growing market for film production and consumption in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by multinational accounting firm PwC, Saudi Arabia’s annual box office might exceed $950 million by 2030.

It is estimated that the kingdom’s population of over 40 million people will be able to accommodate up to 2,600 movie screens.

Even while a severe crackdown on dissent remains in place, a societal shift in the conservative Gulf state has included the easing of a prohibition on women driving and allowing mixed-gender concerts and other events.

“The industry was functioning underground before cinemas reopened in 2018,” claimed Saudi director Ahmed Al-Mulla, who has organized an annual Saudi Film Festival in Dammam since 2008.

“There were no resources for filming or obtaining funding.” Everything hinged on the efforts of each individual.” However, industry experts claim that the Saudi film industry currently lacks both experience and funding.

However, some major initiatives are now taking shape.

MBC Studios, the production branch of MBC Group, a Saudi-owned Arab media conglomerate, launched in 2018 with massive budgets.

In the Neom region, also on the Red Sea, it is now filming the action film “Desert Warrior.”

But, as Al-Mulla pointed out, it’s not only about enormous spending.

“A high quality of freedom of speech… from featuring” is required in cinema. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.