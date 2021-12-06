Saudi Arabia Rolls Out the Red Carpet From Cinema Ban to Film Festival.

Saudi Arabia laid out the red carpet Monday in the Red Sea city of Jeddah for celebrities attending the kingdom’s first major film festival, less than four years after easing a ban on cinemas.

Evening attire was worn by Saudi, Arab, and foreign artists and actresses on the red carpet, a far cry from the traditional black abaya that was the official dress code for ladies until recently.

“It’s a momentous day in the country,” Mohammed Al Turki, the festival’s director, told AFP.

Movie theaters were closed for decades until April 2018, but performers and filmmakers will present their films at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah over the next ten days.

The festival kicks off the day after Jeddah hosts its inaugural Formula One Grand Prix, another attempt to promote Saudi Arabia in a positive manner.

It will screen 138 long and short films in over 30 languages from 67 nations.

Jordan’s Bassel Ghandour’s critically praised “The Alleys” and non-Arabic films such as Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and “’83,” the narrative of India’s 1983 cricket World Cup victory, are among them.

The festival is also set to honor Haifaa al-Mansour, Saudi Arabia’s first female director, for shooting “Wadjda” in 2012, which earned her a number of international accolades.

As woman walked the red carpet in a crimson gown, Saudi actress Elham Ali told AFP, “This is a turning moment, but we still aspire for more.”

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, rose to power in 2017 and brought a slew of reforms with him.

“Just five years ago, the idea of organizing a film festival in Saudi Arabia was unthinkable,” Egyptian art critic Mohamed Abdel Rahman stated.

Even while a severe crackdown on dissent remains in place, a societal shift in the conservative Gulf state has included the easing of a prohibition on women driving and allowing mixed-gender concerts and other events.

The festival is also keeping an eye on a growing market for film production and consumption in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by multinational accounting firm PwC, Saudi Arabia’s annual box office might exceed $950 million by 2030.

It is estimated that the kingdom’s population of over 40 million people will be able to accommodate up to 2,600 movie screens.

“The industry was functioning underground before cinemas reopened in 2018,” claimed Saudi director Ahmed Al-Mulla, who has organized an annual Saudi Film Festival in Dammam since 2008.

"There were no resources for filming or obtaining funding." Everything hinged on the.