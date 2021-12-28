Saudi Arabia Is Becoming A Major International Football Player With The Acquisition Of Inter Milan.

A “game-changer” statement will be made in the following days, while the legal paperwork reaches Inter Milan’s headquarters in Italy. Inter Milan, a prominent Italian soccer team, will be purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). The “Nerazurri,” as the Italian squad is nicknamed in Italy, should be purchased for a staggering $1 billion, with the PIF becoming the club’s largest stakeholder. With over $400 billion under administration and investments in 13 sectors, PIF is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds.

The main reason for the team’s selling is that it is in financial trouble. The Chinese owners, the Suning Holdings Group, who bought the soccer team in June 2016, have been actively hunting for an investor to join them since 2019 in order to relieve some of the strain. The Chinese owners hold 70% of the team, and Inter did well as a team under their direction, winning the national league in 2020. Inter, on the other hand, had a disastrous financial year, losing $320 million in 2020-2021 alone. Inter Milan is currently losing around $15 million every month, and despite winning the scudetto (national championship) last year, the club was obliged to sell two of its greatest players, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, allowing the Chinese owners to recuperate $150 million. They also parted ways with Antonio Conte, the Italian superstar who led Inter to their first national title in 11 years.

It’s no secret that Italian soccer clubs have been desperate to attract new investors as their balance sheets have deteriorated, and with the pandemic keeping fans away from stadiums, some of the country’s most successful clubs, such as Inter Milan, Juventus, and Rome, have accumulated unsustainable debt levels. This debt acted as a spur for increased investment in the Italian soccer league. As mentioned in a previous article from November 2021, over the last three years, North American investment funds have become the majority shareholders of six Serie A Italian teams out of a total of twenty, pouring billions of dollars into the sport and purchasing teams at very attractive financial valuations.

The PIF's second big football club acquisition, following Newcastle United (UK Premier League), was completed in October 2021, is the Nerazzurri, one of the most prestigious teams in the world. This is what Saudi Arabia is.