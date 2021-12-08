Saudi Arabia claims France arrested the wrong man in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

On Tuesday, French police apprehended a guy suspected of being involved in the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, but Saudi officials said they were holding the incorrect individual.

Investigators wanted to confirm that the individual with a passport bearing the name Khalid Alotaibi was the same person sought by Turkey and sanctioned by the US in connection with the brutal killing of Jamal Khashoggi, which sparked outrage throughout the world.

Late Tuesday, the Saudi embassy in Paris issued a statement claiming that the individual detained “had nothing to do with the case in question” and demanding that he be released immediately.

According to a security source in Saudi Arabia, the name “Khaled Alotaibi” is fairly popular in the kingdom, and the Alotaibi the French thought they had was instead serving time in prison in Saudi Arabia alongside “all the defendants in the case.”

According to judicial and airport officials who asked not to be identified, the guy was seized by border police as he was ready to board a flight to Riyadh from Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

In a trial that began in October 2020, a guy named Khalid Alotaibi is one of 26 Saudis accused in absentia by Turkey over the crime. He might be sentenced to life in jail if convicted.

Two of the 26 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s former aides are being tried in Turkey in their absence. In Turkey, no Saudi official has ever faced justice for the killing.

Alotaibi is also one of 17 people sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2018 for their role in the murder.

According to a source close to the matter, the passenger was passing through passport control when the Interpol Red Notice issued at Turkey’s request came up.

Another source close to the case stated that checks were still being done on Tuesday evening to ensure his identity was correct and that the arrest warrant applied to him, and that his custody may take up to 48 hours.

If he is identified as a member of the assassination team, he will face French prosecutors.

He would be able to contest his extradition to Turkey. If he does, the French judiciary must decide whether to detain him pending the outcome of a formal Turkish extradition request or to release him on the condition that he does not leave the country.

