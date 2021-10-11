Saudi Arabia and Iran are signaling a warming of relations, but “real steps” are required.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, regional arch-rivals, are showing signs of improving relations, but experts believe more effort is needed to reduce tensions following a five-year standoff.

Saudi Arabia, a Sunni monarchy, and Iran, a Shiite-majority country After demonstrators attacked Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran in 2016 in response to the kingdom’s death of a revered Shiite cleric, the two countries severed ties.

Officials from both countries, which are on opposing sides in a number of Middle East wars, have recently expressed optimism over breakthrough negotiations held in Baghdad since April.

The talks began under Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s last moderate president, and have continued under Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s ultraconservative successor.

During the last round of talks, a foreign diplomat based in the kingdom who is privy to the negotiations said the two sides “were on the point of agreeing… to ease tensions between them and the (diplomatic) proxy war in the region.”

A fourth meeting was held in September, according to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who expressed hope that it would “set the groundwork” for resolving difficulties between the two countries.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, his Iranian colleague, has stated that the talks are “on the right road.”

“We have gained outcomes and agreements,” he remarked earlier this month, “but we still need more communication.”

In a second round of discussions, the two parties will “most likely put the finishing touches on a deal,” according to the foreign diplomat.

“They have achieved an agreement in principle to reopen consulates… and I believe an announcement of normalization of ties will come in the next few weeks,” the diplomat said on condition of anonymity to AFP.

Saudi media has toned down its rhetoric against Tehran, with state-run Al-Ekhbariya television reporting last week on “straight and honest” conversations aimed at “achieving regional stability.”

Riyadh also seeks “a good and special relationship” with Tehran, according to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s declaration earlier this year.

Saudi King Salman voiced hope earlier this month that discussions with Iran will “lead to meaningful outcomes to establish confidence” and rekindle bilateral cooperation.

He did, however, call on Tehran to stop providing “all sorts of support” to armed groups in the area, particularly the Huthi rebels in Yemen, who have increased missile and drone strikes on the kingdom.

Since the Huthi terrorists captured the capital Sanaa in 2015, Riyadh has spearheaded a military alliance to support the government.

Riyadh accuses Iran of providing weapons and drones to the Huthis, while Tehran claims it just supplies the rebels.