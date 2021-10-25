SAS shares are falling as the airline’s CEO declares that the airline is ‘fighting for survival.’

SAS shares fell on Monday after the business’s chief executive indicated the company was struggling for existence and needed to cut costs.

“When I look at the market today, how our clients are changing, and the scale of our debt, it’s evident that we have to handle things quite differently,” Anko van der Werff, who became CEO in July, told Danish business newspaper Finans late Sunday.

“It’s a battle to transform SAS so that we can have a future.”

SAS is dealing with a number of issues, including a steady decline in corporate travel and high-cost collective bargaining agreements, he said.

Van der Werff announced that he has invited the major labor unions for a three-month round of talks aimed at reducing expenses and enhancing flexibility.

“This demands everyone’s awareness and willingness… SAS must be competitive in order to survive, grow, and create jobs,” he explained.

On Monday, SAS stock dropped 14%.

Last year, the troubled airline laid off 5,000 people, or 40% of its employees, and in May this year, it received a credit line of three billion kronor ($350 million) from its principal shareholders, the Danish and Swedish governments.

This occurred on top of a $1 million first line of credit and a capital increase in 2020.