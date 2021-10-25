SAS Airline is ‘fighting for survival,’ according to its CEO, as its stock price plummets.

SAS’s stock plummeted on Monday after its chief executive stated the company was struggling for existence and needed to cut costs.

“When I look at the market today, how our clients are changing, and the level of our debt,” Anko Van der Werff, who took over as CEO in July, told Danish business journal Finans late Sunday, “it’s very evident that we have to do things very differently.”

“It’s a battle to transform SAS so that we can have a future.”

According to him, SAS is presently dealing with a number of issues, including a persistent decline in business travel and pricey collective labor agreements.

Van der Werff announced that he has invited the major labor unions for a three-month round of talks aimed at reducing expenses and enhancing flexibility.

“This demands everyone’s awareness and willingness… SAS must be competitive in order to survive, grow, and create jobs,” he explained.

On the Stockholm stock exchange, the SAS share price had fallen 14% in early afternoon trading on Monday.

Last year, the troubled airline laid off 5,000 people, or 40% of its employees, and in May this year, it received a credit line of three billion kronor ($350 million) from its principal shareholders, the Danish and Swedish governments.

This occurred on top of a $1 million first line of credit and a capital increase in 2020.