Sarkozy, the embattled former French president, has been sentenced to a second term in prison.

On Thursday, a French court sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to one year in prison for illegally funding his 2012 re-election campaign, striking a new blow to the right-winger seven months after he was sentenced to prison for corruption.

According to the terms of Thursday’s verdict, Sarkozy, 66, will not serve time in prison because the court decided that he could serve it at home by wearing an electronic bracelet.

He was not present when the judge sentenced Sarkozy to the maximum penalty for illicit campaign finance, stating that he had “voluntarily refused to exercise oversight over the spending incurred.”

Thierry Herzog, Sarkozy’s lawyer, said his client would appeal the conviction.

In his failed quest for a second term in government, Sarkozy spent nearly twice the legal limit of 22.5 million euros ($26 million).

The case is one of several stemming from a series of inquiries into Sarkozy’s personal life that have mainly failed to sway conservative supporters.

In March, he became France’s first postwar president to be condemned to prison for attempting to gain favor with a judge in exchange for a lucrative retirement job.

He has accused the judiciary of hounding him during his presidency, which he had a tumultuous relationship with from 2007 to 2012.

In March, he told the TF1 station, “I never compromised the trust of the French people.”

In 2012, Sarkozy threw out all the stops to defeat Socialist candidate Francois Hollande for a second term.

His expenses skyrocketed as a result of a series of expensive US-style electoral rallies, with the ultimate bill being at least 42.8 million euros.

To hide the true cost of the events, the public relations agency Bygmalion, which was engaged to organize them, set up a system of false invoices.

Despite the fact that the investigation found no evidence that Sarkozy was aware of the scam, the court found that he had “undeniably” profited from it.

The prosecution described him as having a “cavalier” attitude toward public funds accessible to candidates during campaigning throughout his five-week trial in May and June.

Sarkozy claimed he was too preoccupied with running the country to thoroughly examine the finances.

The majority of the excess was paid for by his Union for a Popular Movement party, which has subsequently been renamed the Republicans.

Thirteen other people were tried in the case, including Sarkozy’s former campaign manager, numerous Bygmalion executives, and a few former Republicans directors.

They were sentenced to up to three years in prison. Brief News from Washington Newsday.