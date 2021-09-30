Sarkozy, France’s embattled president, has been sentenced to a new prison term.

A French court sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to a year in prison on Thursday for illegally funding his 2012 re-election campaign, striking a new blow to the right-winger six months after he was sentenced to prison for corruption.

According to the terms of Thursday’s verdict, Sarkozy, 66, will not serve time in prison because the court determined that he would be able to serve the sentence outside of prison.

He was not in court when the judge handed down the maximum punishment for illicit campaign financing after concluding that he had “willfully disregarded” to keep track of his campaign spending.

Thierry Herzog, Sarkozy’s lawyer, indicated he will appeal the ruling.

The verdict is not the same as a suspended sentence, and if confirmed on appeal, he will likely serve the term at home with an ankle bracelet. However, the verdict is not the same as a suspended sentence, and it will appear on his record as a complete prison term.

In his failed campaign for a second term in power, Sarkozy spent nearly twice the legal maximum of 22.5 million euros.

The case is one of a slew of probes into Sarkozy’s business dealings since he lost his presidential immunity.

In March, he became the first postwar French president to be condemned to prison in a separate case involving his attempts to bribe a judge.

At that trial, Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison for corruption and influence peddling, with two years suspended.

In that case, too, he’ll likely avoid prison, with the judge indicating that he may serve the final year of his sentence at home while wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.

From 2007 to 2012, France’s president pulled out all the stops to defeat his Socialist adversary Francois Hollande.

His expenses skyrocketed as a result of a series of expensive US-style electoral rallies, with the ultimate bill being at least 42.8 million euros.

To hide the true cost of the events, the public relations firm Bygmalion engaged to organize them set up a system of false invoices.

While the investigation failed to establish that Sarkozy was aware of the scam, the court determined that it benefited him “undeniably.”

The prosecution characterized him as having a “cavalier” attitude toward public funds accessible to candidates during campaigns during his five-week trial in May and June, and claimed he ignored warnings from his accountants about the increasing expenditures.

Sarkozy dismissed the claims of willful irresponsibility as a “fairy tale,” claiming that he. Brief News from Washington Newsday.