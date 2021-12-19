Santa abandons his sled in the sweltering Amazon of Brazil in favor of a boat.

A sled would be of little service to Father Christmas in the sweltering Amazon region of Brazil.

Instead, he waves cheerfully at the excited children waiting for him at the river’s edge, perched on the prow of a rumbling river boat.

The emerald green tones of the world’s largest tropical forest and the murky brown waters of the Solimoes River, which feeds into the enormous Amazon, contrast sharply with his red-and-white attire.

“Merry Christmas!” exclaims the narrator. As the boat approaches the village of Parana da Terra Nova, 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Manaus, the Amazon’s largest city, Santa shouts and violently rings a bell.

He visits impoverished neighborhoods of “Ribeirinhos,” families that live along the river, as part of a holiday effort by the nonprofit group Friends of Father Christmas.

When this Not-Your-Average-Santa finally steps ashore after a three-hour cruise, he does what all Santas do: he opens his arms to greet the eager youngsters who run up to meet him.

“You can’t change the world,” Santa says AFP, “but you can make children smile at Christmastime.”

(Don’t tell the kids, but his real name is Jorge Alberto, he’s 57, and his beard is, unfortunately, false.)

Furthermore, he tells AFP that wearing the heavy plush clothing in the scorching Amazon humidity isn’t exactly fun, and delivering gifts to children in the most distant areas isn’t easy.

Santa must borrow a tiny boat to enter one of the river’s narrow branches, and he crosses a rickety wooden footbridge with caution.

When the Amazonian Santa arrives at his destination, though, the payoff is enormous: the ear-to-ear smiles on the cheeks of youngsters who are able to ignore, for a brief while, the hard realities of living in a poverty-stricken, Covid-ravaged region.

“Our challenge is to travel to regions where no one else goes,” says Denise Kassama, 50, the project’s coordinator, who hopes to spread holiday pleasure to 4,000 children this season. “We’re not simply here to hand out gifts; we’re here to spread joy.” So, even if there was no white Christmas here — instead, a torrential downpour in the late afternoon — Santa and his “elves” seem unfazed. They plan activities, apply cheerful cosmetics on excited little faces, and, indeed, spread joy.