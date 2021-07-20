Sanofi Covid, a French pharmaceutical company, is being investigated by an EU agency.

The European Medicines Agency announced on Tuesday that it had begun a “rolling review” of France’s Sanofi coronavirus vaccine, which might lead to approval for use in the EU.

The EMA stated, “EMA will review Vidprevtyn’s compliance with the customary EU requirements for effectiveness, safety, and quality.”

Sanofi’s medicine, which was developed in collaboration with GSK in the United Kingdom, joins four others on the EMA’s review list, including Russia’s Sputnik V and Sinovac from China.

Unlike mRNA vaccines, which must be kept at extremely low temperatures, the Sanofi vaccine may be kept at ambient temperature, potentially easing the rollout.

Like most other vaccines on the market, the jab would require two doses.

It combines Sanofi’s antigen, which encourages the development of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK’s adjuvant technology, which boosts the immunological response caused by a vaccine.

Sanofi and GSK announced in May that they would begin final trials after Phase 2 clinical trials revealed that their medicine “achieved substantial rates of neutralizing antibody responses.”

The EMA stated preliminary findings “suggest that the vaccination induces the generation of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and may help protect against the disease,” which prompted the evaluation.

“EMA will analyze evidence as it becomes available to determine if the benefits outweigh the risks,” the agency stated, adding that a schedule for the evaluation was unavailable.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson are the four vaccines with EMA approval in the EU.