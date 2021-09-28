Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company, has halted development of the MRNA Covid vaccine.

Despite good test results, Sanofi announced Tuesday that it is suspending work on an mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 because it is lagging behind competitors in developing a coronavirus vaccine.

The business said it would instead focus on another type of vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline, which is nearing the end of human studies.

Sanofi claimed their mRNA vaccine, which is the same ground-breaking technology employed by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, performed well in phase one and two of clinical studies.

Sanofi, on the other hand, has decided not to go to the third and final phase, claiming that it would be too late to market, given that 12 billion Covid dosages are expected to be manufactured by the end of the year.

Instead, the company will leverage mRNA technology to develop vaccines for other infections, such as the flu.

“The need is not to develop additional Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, but to arm France and Europe with a messenger RNA vaccine arsenal for the next pandemic, for new pathologies,” said Thomas Triomphe, Sanofi’s vice-president for vaccines.

He went on to say, “There is no public health need for another messenger RNA vaccination against Covid-19.”

The other vaccine developed with GlaxoSmithKline is scheduled to have results from phase three trials by the end of 2021.

Sanofi’s antigen, which encourages the development of germ-killing antibodies, is being combined with GSK’s adjuvant technology, which boosts the immunological response caused by a vaccine.

Messenger RNA educates the immune system to recognize the real virus by sending genetic instructions to human cells to generate a coronavirus surface protein.

Initial results for the mRNA product showed that 91-100 percent of test participants produced antibodies two weeks following a second injection, according to Sanofi.

There were no negative effects, and the vaccine’s tolerance was equivalent to that of other mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

According to Triomphe, the immunological response to the Sanofi mRNA vaccination is “high.”

Sanofi had been collaborating with Translate Bio, a US corporation specializing in mRNA technology, since March 2020, and had even purchased the biotech firm for 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in early August.

Sanofi has already begun developing new testing for a seasonal flu vaccine, with clinical trials set to begin next year.

The outcomes of the Covid mRNA vaccine “will clearly help define the road forward for our mRNA development programs,” according to Jean-Francois Toussaint, Sanofi’s global head of research and development.

