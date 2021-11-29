Sandra Mason, Barbados’ first president, is taking over as the Queen’s replacement.

Dame Sandra Mason was Barbados’ first female barrister, and her place in the country’s history was confirmed when she was chosen as the country’s first president.

Her ascension to the position of head of state of the Caribbean island, after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, will be confirmed when Barbados becomes a republic at midnight on Monday.

Mason began her career as a teacher, clerk, and then lawyer, before moving on to a series of legal and official jobs that eventually led to her appointment as governor-general (the queen’s representative) in 2018.

Mason will be the country’s highest-ranking official, and her powers will no longer be vested in the monarch. However, her responsibilities will be mostly ceremonial, requiring the prime minister’s signature in most circumstances.

Mason, who was born in the working-class suburb of St. Philip and is now 72 years old, attributes her success to Barbados’ public school system.

“Education is free in Barbados,” she stated. “Because you can achieve everything you desire, I felt it was incumbent upon me to… give something back.” She graduated from the University of the West Indies (UWI), the country’s only public university, with a law degree in 1973 and was admitted to the bar as a practicing attorney-at-law in 1975.

Mason began his legal career at Barclays Bank before becoming a magistrate and family law lecturer. She was appointed Registrar of the Supreme Court in 1997.

Mason delivered the yearly “throne speech,” which is written by the prime minister, as governor-general.

The moment had come, according to the 2020 speech, to “completely put our colonial past behind.”

Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s text stated, “Barbadians desire a Barbadian head of state… This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of doing.”

At a special meeting of the lower and upper houses of parliament on October 21, 2021, Mason was almost unanimously elected as Barbados’ first president.

“Our president-elect, who was born in the parish of St Philip and will be sworn in on Monday night, is someone who will bring enormous pride to every Barbadian boy and girl,” Mottley said ahead of the inauguration.

Mason’s ambition of a Caribbean equivalent of the European Union is one of her political interests.

“When it comes to Caribbean-ness, I’m a devotee.” “I believe in regional integration, and I feel it is something that must be realized,” she stated.

