‘Sanctuary Cities’ in Texas have passed their own anti-abortion legislation.

While the United States Supreme Court mulls a decision on Texas’ contentious abortion ban, some localities in the conservative state have declared themselves “sanctuary cities for the unborn.”

Around forty local towns have enacted legislation effectively barring abortion on their jurisdiction, inspired by SB 8, the severely restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks and offers no exceptions for rape or incest.

Anson, a town of approximately 2,400 people in central Texas, became the latest city to pass similar legislation this week, a move that local Mariah Mayo applauded.

“I take a stand.”