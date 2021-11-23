Sanctions against Belarusian transportation are being prepared by the EU.

In reaction to the crisis on Poland’s border, the European Union will slap penalties on Belarus’ airline and multinational corporations implicated in migrant trafficking, according to top authorities.

Member states will vote on the sanctions package in the coming days, but European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave MEPs specifics.

In a speech to the European Parliament, Von der Leyen accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship of waging a “hybrid strike against the EU” by funneling Middle Eastern migrants to Poland.

She stated that her panel would compile a “blacklist” of travel and transportation companies implicated in smuggling migrants into the EU, which would be approved by parliament and member states.

“We propose rules to blacklist all kinds of transportation implicated in human trafficking and migrant smuggling,” she stated.

She went on to say that the steps would be coordinated with the UK, Canada, and the US.

Michel told MEPs that Belarus carrier Belavia, which leases the majority of its planes from companies in EU member states, including Ireland, would be targeted.

“We will not allow the Belarus regime to scare us and destroy our ideals and togetherness,” he declared, citing “one example” of the impending sanctions.

“The majority of Belavia’s fleet is leased from EU corporations; this will be suspended once a decision is made, which is expected soon,” he said.

According to Adina Valean, the EU commissioner for transport, a transport operator or travel agent can be listed for up to a year and can be renewed if necessary.

“Those operators found in violation of the rules may have their right to operate in the EU suspended or limited,” she said. “They may be denied the right to fly over the EU, to call at EU ports, or to make technical stops within the EU, or they may be prohibited from transiting through our territory.”

Since Brussels protested that migrants were being led to Belarus with false promises of a passage into EU member Poland, some Middle Eastern airlines have already halted or restricted flights to Minsk.

Thousands of dollars have been spent by migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to fly into Belarus on tourist visas. They are met with a razor wire barrier and dismal, frigid circumstances as they reach the Polish border.

Belarus is accused by the West of instigating the crisis in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Lukashenko's administration following its ruthless suppression of demonstrations.