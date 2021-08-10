Samsung’s jailed CEO has been granted parole.

The enormous Samsung group’s incarcerated de facto boss will be freed early on parole this week, according to South Korea’s justice ministry, assuaging fears of a leadership vacuum at the conglomerate.

Lee Jae-yong, the 188th richest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of $12.4 billion, is currently serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for bribery, embezzlement, and other offenses related to the corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

However, lawmakers and business leaders have been calling for his early release in recent months, citing fears about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on South Korea’s economy, which is the world’s 12th largest.

His independence will alleviate concerns about Samsung’s decision-making, which is by far the largest of the country’s family-controlled companies, or chaebols.

Bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion, and other offenses have all been charged against major chaebol figures in the past.

However, many of those convicted have had their sentences reduced or suspended on appeal, and some have even received presidential pardons for their “benefit to the national economy.”

South Korea regularly grants pardons around this time of year, when the country commemorates its Independence Day on August 15, and the justice ministry announced this year that 810 people had been cleared for parole.

Lee was “among those given release in view of the national economic crisis due to the prolonged coronavirus outbreak,” according to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye.

He told reporters that the decision was made “based on several criteria, including public feeling and his behaviour in prison.”

According to local accounts, he was a “model prisoner,” and a rule change went into effect last month that reduced the proportion of sentences that offenders must serve before being eligible for release.

Lee, 52, has just met the new threshold and is scheduled to be released on Friday.

After Park’s fall in 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released the following year after an appeals court overturned most of his bribery charges and awarded him a suspended sentence.

However, the Supreme Court eventually ordered Lee’s retrial, which resulted in his being convicted and imprisoned once more.

Even still, Monday's parole announcement will not be the end of his legal troubles: he is currently on trial for allegedly engineering a takeover to smooth his succession to the top of the Samsung company – the same issue that he was accused of.